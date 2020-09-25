UK and Chile urge countries to take ambitious climate action

COP26 President Alok Sharma and COP25 President Carolina Schmidt have urged countries to come together to tackle climate change through new goals.

Speaking during the week of the UN General Assembly, Mr Sharma highlighted an invitation to world leaders to attend a virtual event on 12th December, the five-year anniversary of the Paris Agreement, to come forward with new ambitious commitments.

He said: “The UK will hold a virtual event with the UN Secretary-General. We are inviting world leaders to come forward with new commitments on Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), long-term strategies, adaptation and support.

“Developed countries must support developing countries to submit more ambitious NDCs. That is why today with Germany, we are announcing the NAMA Facility’s ‘Ambition Initiative’.

“This will provide technical and financial assistance to developing countries. Funding projects in areas like clean energy and sustainable farming. The UK will contribute over £60 million.”

Mrs Schmidt noted the climate crisis ‘has not been in quarantine’ and added: “Despite the hardship, climate action must continue. We are doing our part domestically. Chile has presented a significantly enhanced NDC and we are firm in our commitment towards climate-neutrality by 2050.”