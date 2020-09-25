Vodafone and Landis+Gyr team up for smart meters and green grid using IoT

Telecommunications giant Vodafone and Swiss smart meter manufacturer Landis+Gyr have joined forces to simplify the integration of smart devices into energy grids and accelerate the adoption of green energy technologies.

The partnership will allow Landis+Gyr customers to connect their smart meters and smart grid applications to more than 400 networks in 180 countries using Vodafone Business’ Internet of Things (IoT) services more quickly and easily.

The smart meter manufacturer will also integrate IoT connectivity in its products and devices before shipping them to energy companies worldwide.

The process is expected to make it easier to build, configure and deploy large connected smart energy networks as well as simplify the management of the devices.

The two companies will also connect smart meters using low power wide area network technologies like NarrowBand-IoT (NB-IoT), which offer high signal and low power consumption.

Vinod Kumar, CEO, Vodafone Business said: “IoT is key to the digitalisation of the utilities sector. Connecting assets will help manage energy better and support the safe integration of renewable energy sources into power grids, helping to reduce carbon footprints.

“We believe NB-IoT will enable more and more companies to be not only more resilient and future-ready but also more sustainable.”

Werner Lieberherr, Landis+Gyr’s Chief Executive added: “The partnership between Landis+Gyr and Vodafone Business, a global leader in IoT communication solutions, will allow us to further elevate our offerings to meet the unique needs of our customers today and in the future.

“Together, we will be able to deliver longevity and quality of service to match utility asset lifecycles, creating the base for interactive smart grids with increasing intelligence embedded at the grid edge. This will enable our customers, energy consumers and entire communities to manage energy in a more informed way, making a positive impact on the environment.”