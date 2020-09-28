Boris Johnson pledges to protect an extra 4,000 square kilometres of new land in England

The Prime Minister will reportedly pledge to safeguard an extra 4,000 square kilometres of new land in England over the next decade.

The additional land of more than 400,000 hectares, the size of the Lake District and South Downs National Parks combined, will be protected to support the recovery of nature.

That is part of a new commitment to protect 30% of the UK’s land by 2030 – existing protected areas already amount to approximately 26% of land in England.

The announcement will come as Boris Johnson is set to sign the Leaders Pledge for Nature at a virtual United Nations event later today. According to Downing Street, Boris Johnson will warn that countries must act now to reverse devastating biodiversity loss.

Addressing the UN event he will say: “Extinction is forever, so our action must be immediate.

“We must act now, right now. We cannot afford dither and delay because biodiversity loss is happening today and it is happening at a frightening rate. Left unchecked, the consequences will be catastrophic for us all.”