Energy switching continued to fall in the second quarter of 2020

The number of electricity switches reached the lowest level since the first quarter of 2018, according to the latest Ofgem data

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 28 September 2020
Image: Shutterstock

The number of customers switching supplier continued to fall in the second quarter of 2020.

That’s according to the latest figures by Ofgem, which suggest electricity transfers decreased by 13.1% between the second quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2020.

The energy regulator’s data shows there were an estimated 1,331,000 transfers in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 1,531,000 in the same quarter of 2019.

The number of electricity switches during the second quarter of 2020 is the lowest since the first quarter of 2018 when 1,190,000 customers changed energy supplier.

Energy switching trends also reveal gas transfers decreased by 20.7% with an estimated 983,000 transfers taking place from April to June.

June was also the month when most of the energy switches happened, according to the report.

During the second quarter, 4.6% of the total customer base in electricity and 4.1% in the gas market switched.

