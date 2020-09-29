Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Technology

Ørsted and Maersk Supply Service to test offshore charging buoy to slash vessel emissions

The mooring point will power wind farm service vessels with renewable energy and enable them to use auxiliary devices with the engines off

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 29 September 2020
Image: Maersk Supply Service A/S

Ørsted has entered into an agreement with Maersk Supply Service A/S to test an offshore charging buoy to help slash vessel emissions.

The project aims to target the emissions generated by idle and anchored offshore wind service vessels that consume fuel for the purpose of powering auxiliary applications while on standby.

After connecting the vessel to the mooring point, renewable energy will be transferred to the vessel, allowing the vessel to turn the engines off and run its devices with zero emissions.

The technology, which is developed by Maersk Supply Service, will be tested on one of Ørsted’s offshore wind farms in 2021.

For the demonstration phase of the project, Maersk Supply Service has received DKK22 million (£2.6m) of funding.

Jonas Munch Agerskov, Managing Director for Offshore Renewables at Maersk Supply Service, said: “The charging buoy tackles a multitude of problems.

“Lower emissions, offering a safe mooring point for vessels, better power efficiency and eliminating engine noise.”

