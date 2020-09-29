Total charges towards electric future with acquisition of ‘London’s largest’ EV infrastructure firm

Total has signed a deal to acquire what it claims is London’s largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network.

The energy giant has acquired Blue Point London from the Bolloré Group, in doing so becoming the manager and operator of Source London, which is responsible for more than 1,600 on-street charge points – this is more than half of the charge points in operation across the capital.

The Source London network has been developed in cooperation with the London Boroughs and is supported by the City of London’s ambition to be a zero carbon city by 2050 and increase the number of EV charge points tenfold within five years.

Total Gas & Power is to provide the network with 100% renewable power – its parent company plans to operate more than 150,000 electric vehicle charge points by 2025.

Alexis Vovk, President, Marketing & Services at Total, said: “By combining today these existing infrastructures with Total’s know-how in terms of installation, operation and management of public electric vehicle charging networks, we are starting a new phase, supporting the expansion of electric mobility in London.

“In collaboration with our partners and the local authorities, we will be able to meet both the strong growth in demand for on-street charge points and the needs for new mobility solutions of London users.”

This transaction is expected to be closed by the end of the year.