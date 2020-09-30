England’s plastic straw ban kicks in tomorrow

Single-use plastic straws, cotton buds and drink stirrers will be banned in England from tomorrow.

The ban applies to all businesses that supply these products, including manufacturers and retailers and follows a postponement of the measure because of the coronavirus pandemic.

If businesses do not stop selling or supplying these items could be subject to fines, the amount of which would be determined by local authorities.

If retailers bought them before 1st October, they are allowed to continue to supply or sell leftover supplies of single-use plastic straws, cotton buds and drink stirrers until 1st April 2021.

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) also notes after 3rd July 2021, businesses must not supply drinks products with single-use plastic straws attached to the packaging.