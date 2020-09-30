Mahindra Racing becomes first Formula E team to receive highest sustainability accolade

Mahindra Racing has become the first team in Formula E’s championship history to receive the highest sustainability accolade.

The FIA Three-Star Accreditation is the highest tier of environmental best practice in the governing body’s sustainability framework, which is aimed at helping motorsport and mobility stakeholders worldwide to measure and enhance their environmental performance.

The FIA says the Three-Star Accreditation translates as best practice and recognises that the Mahindra Racing team demonstrates a commitment to seek continual improvement through the implementation of an environmental management system.

The team is also only the second motorsport team in the world to achieve the accreditation.

Its efforts are in tandem with Mahindra Group’s commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040 and continue to be ‘water positive’, with its 14 zero waste to landfill certified facilities enabling the company to recycle, reuse and compost more than 140,000 tonnes of waste a year.

In addition, its Mahindra Hariyali initiative has also made a commitment to plant one million trees every year.

We are so proud to announce that Mahindra Racing have been certified Three-Star excellence in sustainability by the FIA. This is the highest accreditation available, and makes us the first @FIAFormulaE team to achieve such an accolade 🙌 #RaceToSaveThePlanet #PlanetPassioneers pic.twitter.com/8iNSl9Zn0P — Mahindra Racing (@MahindraRacing) September 29, 2020

Dilbagh Gill, Mahindra Racing CEO and Team Principal said: “Sustainability is not a buzz word for us. It is ingrained into our ethos and a big part of the reason we are racing in Formula E; working to develop and promote cutting-edge EV technology and to promote the ‘Race to Road’ programme to improve the next generation of consumer electric vehicles.

“Our parent company Mahindra Group is a pioneer in the development of electric vehicles. Formula E is an integral part of Mahindra’s vision to develop advanced yet affordable EV products. Over the six years of the Formula E project to date, we have been working tirelessly not only on our racing programme and race to road, but on walking the walk, in terms of our sustainability talk.

“I could not be more proud of the team for the hard work and dedication, which has now resulted in this historic moment of receiving Three-Star accreditation from the FIA. 2020 has been incredibly tough and for me, it is a special moment to be able to take a huge positive from the most challenging of situations.”

Jamie Reigle, CEO of Formula E added: “Many congratulations to Mahindra Racing for achieving FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation.

“Mahindra is recognised for its commitment to developing innovative, high-quality mass-market electric cars and shares Formula E’s vision that accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles is critical to counteracting climate change.”