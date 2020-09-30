Ofgem CEO joins stellar Energy Live Xpo 2020 line-up

Ofgem’s Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Brearley will join our stellar line-up of speakers for Energy Live Xpo 2020.

Jonathan has vast experience in the energy sector and his pioneering work for the climate and the reformation of the electricity market has helped shaped the direction of energy today.

He became Ofgem’s Chief Executive Officer on 3rd February this year, following his previous appointment as the energy regulator’s Executive Director for Systems and Networks in April 2018.

Previously he was the Director for Energy Markets and Networks at the Department of Energy and Climate Change – in this time he was a driving force behind Electricity Market Reform.

Prior to this, he was Director of the Office of Climate Change, a cross-government strategy unit focused on climate change and energy issues, where he led the development of the Climate Change Act.

The theme for this year’s Energy Live Xpo is ‘rethinking energy’ – the energy sector undoubtedly faces massive challenges ahead, with offices, industries and cities increasingly becoming ghost towns, with aviation and hospitality collapsing and the climate crisis raging as emissions continue to pour into the atmosphere.

The need to rethink how we consume energy is more urgent than ever before but how will the energy sector adjust to the fundamental societal shifts that are at once impending, necessary and inevitable?

Join us for some great sessions at Energy Live Xpo 2020 from 9th to 13th November to find the answers.