New York initiative to train workers to install green building technologies

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced a new $8.5 million (£6.6m) initiative that will train more than 1,000 workers to install green building technologies.

That includes high-efficiency heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electric heat pump technologies under the Career Pathway Training Partnerships programme, which will prioritise the state’s most underserved populations, including low-income New Yorkers and those living in environmental justice communities.

Energy used for heating and cooling buildings account for around 37% of net energy consumption and 32% of all fossil fuel-based greenhouse gas emissions across the state.

Under the initiative, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) will provide awards of up to $550,000 (£428,466) to selected training providers, who will be required to train a minimum of 50 to 60 students with at least 80% of those trained placed in a job, internship or apprenticeship.

In addition, applicants must have at least 50% of their trainees from a priority population, including veterans, Native Americans, individuals with disabilities, low-income individuals, displaced power plant workers and New Yorkers living in disadvantaged and environmental justice communities.

Governor Cuomo said: “Growing the clean energy economy will be a critical factor in New York’s efforts to build back better and combat climate change.

“These investments and partnerships will help us increase the number of skilled workers to meet the sector’s growing demands, while ensuring underserved communities are directly benefitting from and participating in our efforts to make buildings healthier and more efficient through innovative clean energy solutions.”

The initiative supports Governor Cuomo’s Climate Week actions to cut hydrofluorocarbons, a potent greenhouse gas used in refrigerants.