Siemens Gamesa helps ease Pakistan power shortages with eight new wind projects

Siemens Gamesa is helping to ease Pakistan’s widespread power shortages with eight new wind projects.

It has secured a series of orders to supply 205 turbines to the raft of new wind facilities during its 2020 fiscal year, totalling 410MW of new renewable capacity for the Central-Asian nation.

Many parts of Pakistan suffer from power blackouts due to an overstretched electricity grid and around 40 million residents are thought to have no access to power supply.

When the eight new projects become operational at the end of 2021, they are expected to generate enough electricity to cover the annual needs of up to 600,000 local households.

Two of the sites have already entered the construction phase, with commissioning expected in November 2020 and February 2021 respectively.

Enrique Pedrosa, Chief Regions Officer of Siemens Gamesa’s Onshore business unit, said: “Renewables are at the centre of the global energy transition and will play an essential role in economic recovery post-Covid-19.

“We’re well-positioned and committed to bringing more sustainable and affordable clean energy for generations to come in Pakistan.”