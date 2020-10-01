World Bank approves $200m to improve air quality in Egypt

The World Bank has approved $200 million (£155m) to support a project aimed at improving air quality and tackling climate change in Egypt.

It will focus on reducing emissions from vehicles, improving the management of solid waste and strengthening the air and climate decision-making system in Greater Cairo.

According to the World Bank, ambient air pollution remains the city’s most significant health issue, one that weighs heavily on people’s quality of life and on the economy.

Recent studies have estimated the annual economic cost of air pollution on health in the Greater Cairo area alone at around 1.4% of Egypt’s GDP.

The six-year project will contribute towards Egypt’s key environmental goal of halving particulate matter pollution and towards developing and implementing a strong, economically feasible climate impact mitigation programme.

Dr Rania Al-Mashat, Egypt’s Minister of International Co-operation said: “This project supports our Green Recovery Plan to mitigate and adapt simultaneously, promoting new methods and technologies that help reduce air pollution and curb climate change.

“This way, we are prioritising integrated climate solutions that strengthen resilience, protect the health of Egyptians and promote an economically productive society.”