Ben Dhesi is an experienced Managing Director with a proven track record of starting and scaling a start up right up to a successful exit. He has experience of building award winning software platforms and managing a successful B2B team and infrastructure. He has previously organically built a successful brand within a competitive marketplace, created successful B2B sales channels, whilst managing the internal demands of growth.

Ben is currently working on a number of start up and is investing in various projects around the globe. He also has a new start up for the B2C market called HUGO.