Comic Relief gets a sniff of sustainability with plant-based red nose

Comic Relief has launched its first-ever plastic-free nose to help reduce unnecessary plastic waste.

The charity’s red noses for 2021 will be plant-based – bagasse, a natural by-product of sugarcane, is regarded as a highly sustainable and biodegradable material.

The move follows the charity receiving letters and emails from hundreds of school children, asking it to create a more environmentally-friendly alternative to the famous red nose in order to reduce single-use plastic waste and protect the environment.

Comic Relief says ten different characters will be available and will represent the natural world – they include a squirrel, fox, badger and more.