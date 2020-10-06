Efficiency & Environment

Comic Relief gets a sniff of sustainability with plant-based red nose

The move follows the charity receiving letters and emails from hundreds of school children calling for a more environmentally-friendly red nose

Tuesday 6 October 2020
Image: Comic Relief

Comic Relief has launched its first-ever plastic-free nose to help reduce unnecessary plastic waste.

The charity’s red noses for 2021 will be plant-based – bagasse, a natural by-product of sugarcane, is regarded as a highly sustainable and biodegradable material.

The move follows the charity receiving letters and emails from hundreds of school children, asking it to create a more environmentally-friendly alternative to the famous red nose in order to reduce single-use plastic waste and protect the environment.

Comic Relief says ten different characters will be available and will represent the natural world – they include a squirrel, fox, badger and more.

