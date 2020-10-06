Finance & Markets

ExxonMobil to cut up to 1,600 jobs across European operations

The oil and gas giant says the jobs cuts are due to ‘reorganisational’ changes to reduce costs and improve efficiency

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 6 October 2020
Image: Wan Fahmy Redzuan / Shutterstock

ExxonMobil has unveiled plans to reduce its European workforce by up to 1,600 positions.

The US oil giant says this impact on jobs follows ‘reorganisational’ changes to reduce costs and improve efficiency across the company’s operations.

ExxonMobil also notes country-specific impacts will depend on the company’s local business footprint and market conditions.

In a statement, the firm said: “The impact of Covid-19 on the demand for ExxonMobil’s products has increased the urgency of the ongoing efficiency work.

“Europe remains an important market for ExxonMobil, as evidenced by recent major investments.  However, significant actions are needed at this time to improve cost competitiveness and ensure the company manages through these unprecedented market conditions.”

