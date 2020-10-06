ExxonMobil to cut up to 1,600 jobs across European operations

ExxonMobil has unveiled plans to reduce its European workforce by up to 1,600 positions.

The US oil giant says this impact on jobs follows ‘reorganisational’ changes to reduce costs and improve efficiency across the company’s operations.

ExxonMobil also notes country-specific impacts will depend on the company’s local business footprint and market conditions.

In a statement, the firm said: “The impact of Covid-19 on the demand for ExxonMobil’s products has increased the urgency of the ongoing efficiency work.

“Europe remains an important market for ExxonMobil, as evidenced by recent major investments. However, significant actions are needed at this time to improve cost competitiveness and ensure the company manages through these unprecedented market conditions.”