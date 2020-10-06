Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Technology

Facebook comes closer to 100% renewables target with new solar deal in Singapore

Energy from solar panels fitted in more than 1,200 rooftops will power social media giant’s operations in the country

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 6 October 2020
Image: Shutterstock

Facebook has sealed a new deal with the solar energy system developer Sunseap.

The virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) is expected to support its 100% renewables target for its operations in Singapore and will see the rooftops of around 1,200 public residential blocks and 49 government buildings to be fitted with solar installations, which will generate energy for the social media giant’s operations in the region, including Facebook’s ‘first custom-built data centre’ in Asia.

It is expected that these rooftop panels could total 100MW of solar capacity when fully completed in 2022.

Urvi Parekh, Head of Renewable Energy at Facebook, commented: “As part of our goal to support 100% of our operations with renewable energy, we want to help drive the energy transition and increase access to wind and solar power around the world.”

Lawrence Wu, President and Executive Director, Sunseap Group, said: “We believe VPPA is the way to go for enterprises as they accelerate efforts to add renewables to their energy mix. This is a game-changer in Asia’s drive to decarbonise and fight climate change.”

