Harman Shergill is a CIPS qualified Procurement Manager at Dunelm, the UK’s leading homewares retailer. He manages the broker relationship and is responsible for bringing in new energy initiatives into the company. Harman drives value through a varied range of work streams such as imports, logistics and recycling to name a few. He has worked in the energy industry for some years as an energy buyer for ‘Utilyx’ and in account management at ‘TEBL’ (now The Consultus Group).