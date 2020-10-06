SSE Business Energy is sponsoring Net Zero Leaders at TELCA 2020 – but what will it take to win?

We are delighted to announce SSE Business Energy is sponsoring the brand new Net Zero Leaders award at TELCA 2020 – but what will it take to win the coveted prize?

Nikki Flanders, Managing Director of Energy Customer Solutions, told us about why the award is so important – she said: “At SSE we’re committed to helping the UK achieve net zero emissions and we want to support consultants who are leading on carbon reduction.

“None of us can achieve change by working on our own and all of us in the energy sector need to pull together with the united aim of enabling customers to easily access net zero solutions and this award is a way to celebrate those consultants who are making real strides in this united challenge of net zero.”

She stressed the climate emergency has not gone away, highlighting the fact SSE is the largest renewable energy generator in the UK and noting that it is working with its customers to help decarbonise their supply chains.