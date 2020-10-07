Digital technologies help boost earnings at Johan Sverdrup oil field

The deployment of digital technologies has helped boost earnings by more than NOK2 billion (£0.16bn) in the first year at the Johan Sverdrup oil field.

That’s according to Norwegian energy giant Equinor, which says digital solutions have been key to maintaining high safety standards and value creation in all parts of the operations at the giant oil field, which in the first year on stream, produced around 130 million barrels of oil.

It adds digital technologies have helped increase subsurface understanding, ensure more efficient start-up of wells, higher stable production and more efficient maintenance.

Equinor suggests the increased earnings are mainly a result of higher stable production by means of automated production optimisation and improved accuracy in the reservoir by means of broader and more complex data sets, providing more information about the reservoir.

In addition, more efficient operations and maintenance by means of the solutions for the digital field worker where the operators use tablets in their daily work and the digital twin, which is a virtual copy of the platform.

Rune Nedregaard, Vice President for Johan Sverdrup operations said: “Our experience shows that digital tools have a positive effect on value creation on the Johan Sverdrup field, while helping improve the workday for people offshore and in the onshore organisation.

“The use of digital tools provides a better overview of the situation, which in turn contributes to increased safety during daily work offshore and onshore. We accomplish more in a safer and smarter way.”

A number of other digital initiatives are also being tested out at Johan Sverdrup, such as underwater robots, machine learning and the use of 3D printing technology.

Equinor adds it is upscaling the use of digital solutions both in Norway and internationally this year, with many of its employees onshore and offshore seeing data-driven decision making, portable units and personalised applications becoming part of everyday life and contributing to a simpler, safer and more efficient workday.