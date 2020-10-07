Orkney Islands Council submits application for Hoy Wind Farm

Orkney Islands Council has submitted a planning application for an onshore wind farm at Wee Fea in Hoy.

The Hoy Wind Farm is part of Orkney’s Community Wind Farm Project and will consist of six turbines, with a maximum height of 149.9 metres and a total capacity of 29MW.

As with the proposed council-owned wind farm development at Quanterness, it will request Scottish minister to call in the Hoy application too on the grounds of national importance.

A planning application for another development, the Faray project, is likely to be submitted at the start of next year, with pre-application consultation due to take place this months.

The council states: “All three developments are substantial and the turbines are of a height not used in Orkney before (149.9m to blade tip). The projects therefore present a number of potential impacts and these will be weighed against the potential benefits from the project through the planning process.”