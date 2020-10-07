Finance & Markets, Technology

Siemens and Macquarie team up to form US distributed energy joint venture

The new company, Calibrant Energy, will offer onsite energy-as-a-service solutions to customers, including corporate and industrial clients as well as municipalities, universities, schools and hospitals

Priyanka Shrestha
Wednesday 7 October 2020
Image: Shutterstock

Siemens and Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG) have teamed up to launch a US-focused distributed energy joint venture that will build, own and operate solar and battery plants at no upfront cost to customers.

The new company, Calibrant Energy, will offer onsite energy-as-a-service (EaaS) solutions to customers, including corporate and industrial clients as well as municipalities, universities, schools and hospitals.

The EaaS model will enable Calibrant to build onsite energy solutions that seek to deliver immediate cost savings, cost certainty, resilience and low-cost energy grid augmentation.

Technologies will include solar, integrated solar-battery solutions, hybrid systems, standalone batteries, microgrids, combined heat and power (CHP) and centralised heating and cooling infrastructure upgrades.

Chris Archer, GIG’s Head of Americas said: “Many companies and institutions are embarking on a green transition in their energy strategies to take advantage of lower cost, lower emissions and increased resilience. Due to our shared vision and complementary expertise, GIG viewed Siemens as the ideal partner in forming Calibrant Energy to work closely with clients to deliver simple, customised, fully-managed energy solutions.

“With industry-leading technology, deep sector expertise and flexible financing capabilities, Calibrant is well-positioned to be a transformative leader in distributed energy and accelerate the transition toward a greener economy.”

