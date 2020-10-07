‘World-class’ drone port for offshore wind wins share of £26.5m government funding

The development of a ‘world class’ drone port in Angus on the East Coast of Scotland that could see drones flying in the air to support offshore wind developments has secured a share of £26.5 million government low carbon funding.

The airspace project aims to provide businesses with viable cases to use drones and develop safe operations.

The grants come as part of new government investment plan in low carbon and agritech projects in Angus.

Among the beneficiaries will also be various projects that will utilise electric and hydrogen vehicles as low emission transport methods and reduce the carbon impact of housing in the region.

Technologies which could increase sustainable crop production, improve food security and reduce agriculture’s carbon footprint while achieving net zero or or ‘carbon-negative’ production systems will also be supported with this funding.

UK Government Minister Iain Stewart said: “These are an exciting set of proposals for Angus with the ability to transform the region into a powerhouse for clean growth and green jobs.”