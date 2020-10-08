BP Energy Partners backs California-based Leading Edge Power Solutions

BP Energy Partners (BPEP) has made an equity commitment to California-based Leading Edge Power Solutions (LEPS), a provider of clean, behind-the-meter power generation solutions for commercial and industrial customers.

The company offers zero capital cost onsite generation, in most cases, that substantially lowers electricity costs by offsetting the grid during peak pricing hours, while providing the resiliency of backup generation when the grid is interrupted.

LEPS says its distributed energy resource “with an extremely low emissions profile” enables its customers to lower their carbon footprint, add a backup energy resource and lower their overall energy bill.

The investment by BPEP will fund existing and future distributed generation installations as well as support the expansion of LEPS’ energy-as-a-service platform.

BPEP Managing Director Nathan Brawn said: “We are excited to partner with Leading Edge Power Solutions and to attack this growing market opportunity.

“Commercial and industrial companies face a daunting outlook for electricity cost and reliability. Ageing power infrastructure and escalating service interruptions continue to be juxtaposed to high-cost utility decarbonisation efforts and renewable portfolio standards, leading energy customers to seek behind-the-meter solutions to reduce energy costs and improve resiliency. We see Leading Edge Power Solutions as bringing these objectives together into a tangible, turn-key solution.”