Airly secures $2m for its global air quality platform

Airly has raised a total of $2 million (£1.5m) to scale up its global air quality platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

Giant Ventures led the financing for Airly, whose sensors and software provide local, predictive air quality data, helping address the worldwide air pollution crisis.

Air pollution is a global crisis which impacts both the wealthiest and poorest cities – Airly cites recent research that ranked four US west coast cities, including San Francisco and Los Angeles, in the top six for worst air quality in the world, as wildfires covered the region in smoke, forcing residents to stay indoors.

The company says its sensors act as a global warning system for pollution at street level and in real-time, with its breakthroughs in sensor miniaturisation and machine learning allowing it to monitor more pollutants with greater accuracy at a lower cost and in more places.

The system involves dense networks of sensors that measure particulate matter – PM1, PM2.5 and PM10 – and gaseous compounds – NO2, SO2, O3 and CO – and provides users live access to this data through a mobile app and online map.

Airly claims its AI-powered air quality forecast function allows it to predict the flow of pollutants for the next 24 hours, with verifiability of up to 95%.

With more than 10,000 data points in more than 30 countries, Airly’s customers consist of more than 400 local governments and cities including Athens, Berlin, Jakarta, Oslo and Rome and corporates such as Aviva, Motorola, Philips, PwC and Veolia as well as schools, universities and charitable foundations.

Wiktor Warchalowski, Airly CEO and Co-founder said: “Airly’s mission is to repair the air by building a single source of truth for air quality data globally. Accurate air quality data is essential for effective action towards improving the air around us. We provide tools that help to improve the lives of individuals and whole communities.”