UN’s World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize

The Nobel Prize Committee awarded the organisation for its dedication to its goals during the coronavirus pandemic

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 9 October 2020
Image: Shutterstock

The UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) has won this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.

The humanitarian organisation works to tackle hunger in communities impacted by climate change, conflicts and other disasters.

The Nobel Prize Committee selected the WFP for its dedication to its goals during a very challenging time: “The coronavirus pandemic has contributed to a strong upsurge in the number of victims of hunger in the world. In the face of the pandemic, 2020 Nobel Prize laureate WFP has demonstrated an impressive ability to intensify its efforts.”

In a statement, WFP said: “Every one of the 690 million hungry people in the world today has the right to live peacefully and without hunger. Today, the Norwegian Nobel Committee has turned the global spotlight on them and on the devastating consequences of conflict.

Climate shocks and economic pressures have further compounded their plight. And now, a global pandemic with its brutal impact on economies and communities is pushing millions more to the brink of starvation.”

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter: “Very happy that such a merited Nobel Peace Prize goes to the WFP. It’s our moral duty, in particular, to make sure that no child goes to bed hungry.  To achieve this, the EU will continue to partner with the WFP to work for a world without hunger.”

