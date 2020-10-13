Finance & Markets

Biffa buys Simply Waste Solutions in £35m deal

The acquisition is in line with Biffa’s strategy to grow its industrial and commercial operations and its ambition to create the UK’s most efficient, low carbon collection operation

Priyanka Shrestha
Tuesday 13 October 2020
Image: Biffa

Waste management company Biffa has announced the acquisition of Simply Waste Solutions in a deal worth £35 million.

It has bought 100% of the share capital of Camo Ltd, which trades under the Simply Waste brand.

The acquisition of Simply Waste Solutions – which operates in west London, Oxfordshire and Bristol – is in line with both Biffa’s investment strategy to grow its industrial and commercial operations and its ambition set out in its sustainability strategy to create the UK’s most efficient, low carbon collection operation.

Michael Topham, Chief Executive of Biffa said: “The acquisition of Simply Waste demonstrates further progress against our strategic plans. We have a clear focus to grow our Industrial and Commercial business through acquisitions as a natural consolidator within this fragmented market.

“We are delighted to welcome the Simply Waste team and their customers to Biffa. Simply Waste has an excellent reputation, complementing Biffa’s existing footprint in the south of England and I am confident that this acquisition will enhance the strength of our service offering in the region for our combined customers.”

