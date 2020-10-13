PACE submits plans for subsidy-free UK solar power projects

Pathfinder Clean Energy (PACE) has submitted plans for its first subsidy-free solar power projects in the UK.

They include two separate planning applications for ground-mounted solar farms, with a total capacity of 40MW, in Norfolk.

The solar farms – which have the ability to co-locate battery storage – are expected to generate enough electricity to power more than 12,500 homes and reduce emissions by 10,000 tonnes annually.

Both projects would be located on agricultural land – one called Three Bridges, seven miles north-east of Dereham and the other called Burgate, located eight miles north of Norwich.

PACE currently has a development pipeline of more than 1GW of solar projects in the UK and overseas.

The latest projects, subject to planning and financing, are expected to enter operation in mid-2021.

Rob Denman, Managing Director of PACE said: “Submitting our first subsidy-free projects into planning in the UK is a great achievement and we are targeting mid-2021 for both Three Bridges Solar and Burgate Solar to be constructed.

“Our 80MW Canadian projects should also achieve this milestone in 2021 and we are expecting to have additional projects ready for planning in the UK before the end of this year.”