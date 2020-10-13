Vestas secures order for 29MW intertidal wind project in Vietnam

Vestas has secured an order for a 29MW intertidal wind project in Vietnam.

Intertidal zones are created when the ocean meets the land and can extend for hundreds of metres.

Located in Soc Trang, a province in Southern Vietnam, the project will feature seven turbines with customised towers placed on reinforced onshore foundations raised above sea level in the shallow near-shore waters.

This will be Vestas’ ninth intertidal order since winning its first intertidal order in Vietnam less than a year ago.

Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific, said: “Having won over 1GW of new wind projects in Vietnam, this deal underlines the confidence that our customers have in us and our ability to develop wind energy solutions for complex and challenging environments.”

The project is expected to be commissioned in the third quarter of 2021.