Almost $16bn of wind turbine capacity ordered around the world in second quarter of 2020

Nearly $16 billion (£12.2bn) of wind turbine capacity was ordered globally in the second quarter of 2020.

That’s according to a new analysis by the research and consultancy group Wood MacKenzie, which suggests more than 17GW of wind turbine capacity was ordered in the first six months of the year, 45% down compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Combined wind turbine order capacity for the US and China dropped by almost 18GW in the second quarter of 2020.

However, analysts argue that this year’s figures are higher than these for 2016, 2017 and 2018 – this long-term rise is attributed to a surge in offshore demand from countries, including the UK, the Netherlands and France.