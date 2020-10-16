Four EV charging firms join Octopus Energy’s Electric Juice Network

Octopus Energy has announced four electric vehicle (EV) charging firms have joined its Electric Juice Network that now features 1,000 EV charging points across the UK.

The Electric Juice service was created to simplify on-street charging as it offers users access to multiple EV charging networks with all payments for the charging sessions appearing on a single electricity bill.

The charging networks Franklin Energy LiFe, Hubsta, Alfa Power and Plug-N-Go have joined the roaming service.

Zoisa Walton of Octopus Energy’s Electric Juice Network, commented: “This makes EV charging on the go already considerably easier and it is a crucial step towards providing a totally seamless charging experience, wherever you are in the country.”