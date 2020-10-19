Stuart Griffiths

Stuart has 12 years industry experience split between service provider and end user sides of the desk. In his current role Stuart’s focus is to ensure that utility and energy related contracts deliver value for money and support current and future business objectives for a large consuming multi-site infrastructure portfolio driving value and continuous improvement in service levels through collaboration and innovation across the supplier portfolio.

Previously Stuart spent 5 years managing service delivery, customer relationships and service implementation for a Bureau & Procurement Third Party Intermediary and a Meter Operator & Data Collector. Experience and learning gained through working with a wide range of demanding and complex customers is a valuable knowledge bank to call upon in his present position.