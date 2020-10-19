Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

TenneT launches biodiversity programme at undersea cable projects in North Sea

The plan involves the replacement of granite parts at three cable intersections with a calciferous stone originating from a marble quarry

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 19 October 2020
Image: Shutterstock

TenneT has launched a new pilot project, which is designed to improve biodiversity at cable intersections in the North Sea.

At crossings with existing oil and gas pipeline, the cables rise above the sea bed and are protected with a granite top layer.

The programme aims to replace the granite at three cable intersections with a calciferous stone originating from a marble quarry.

It aims to help enable researchers to understand and assess the difference in the type of sea life that will emerge at these intersections in comparison to the intersections without small calciferous stones.

Saskia Jaarsma, Head Offshore Developments and Large Projects Offshore at TenneT, said: “Our expectation is that the calciferous stones will ensure that various benthic species will find it easier to nest here and that a different habitat will emerge at these sites.

“Over the years, artificial reefs can emerge at these sites in the North Sea, where plants and small creatures can settle.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast