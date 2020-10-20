Enviroo unveils plans for £20m recycling facility

Enviroo has unveiled plans for a new recycling facility at Protos near Ellesmere Port with an investment of around £20 million.

It is looking to build it at Peel L&P Environmental’s 54-hectare energy and resource hub Protos to recycle some of the 4.9 million tonnes of plastic waste created in the UK.

The facility will take PET – the main material used for food and drinks packaging such as plastic bottles and certain food packaging – and convert it into raw materials for new food-grade packaging, without any waste.

Enviroo will work with technology partners Erema and Sorema Technologies to sort and wash the waste, create flakes which will then form recycled PET pellets that can be used by packaging manufacturers to create new products.

This technology will be able to reuse 100% of the PET it takes in.

The company is consulting on its plans until 29th October 2020 for the project, which is expected to create 50 new permanent jobs.

Ahmed Detta, CEO & Founder of Enviroo said: “The UK produces over 13 billion plastic bottles a year but currently only recycles around 50% of them. This facility will take these bottles and create a new material that can be used to create new food grade packaging products, reducing the need for virgin plastic and diverting waste from landfill.

“We are really keen to hear from the local community about our plans for this recycling facility. Enviroo wants to make sure people know what we are proposing and can share their feedback. While we would normally do this in person, due to COVID-19 restrictions we are having a virtual consultation instead. We have made sure there are many different ways to get in touch so we can answer any questions people have.”

The company plans to introduce a deposit return scheme in the future in nearby locations such as shopping centres and universities, where people can return their empty plastic bottles and possibly other products and receive cash rewards.