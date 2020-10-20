Flexitricity becomes first energy partner of Electric Nation V2G trial

Flexitricity is to become the first energy partner of the Electric Nation Vehicle to Grid (V2G) trial, ran by Western Power Distribution (WPD) and CrowdCharge.

The project aims to demonstrate how electric vehicles (EVs) can provide V2G services, which involves sending power back into the electricity grid when required and being charged during periods of excess supply in the system.

It will ultimately host five different energy partners to offer a realistic simulation of a future world in which EVs are connected across a wide area and to houses supplied by different energy providers.

Flexitricity aggregates distributed power generators and a variety of consumers in order to balance the load on the electricity grid.

Andy Lowe, Director at Flexitricity, comments: “Flexitricity is pleased to be a flexibility optimisation partner for the Electric Nation V2G project. We are offering a pioneering opportunity for EV drivers to help balance the load on the electricity grid, and to be rewarded for doing this.

“This is providing a vision of the future when millions of EVs will be able to provide services to the grid, resulting in cost savings for car owners, reduced infrastructure spending for DNOs and energy generators, as well as helping the country to achieve its Net Zero CO2 targets.”