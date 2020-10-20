Click ‘Attend’ below to register for the headline session with Tim Gould, taking place at 14:00 on November 10th

Tim Gould is co-head of the World Energy Outlook series at the Paris-based International Energy Agency, which is one of the world’s most authoritative sources for strategic insight on long-term energy and environmental trends. As Head of Division, he designs and directs the work on all aspects of energy supply as well as contributing to the Outlook as a principal author. He also oversees the Agency’s work on investment, including the World Energy Investment report.

The World Energy Outlook covers all fuels and energy technologies and uses different scenarios to illustrate the choices that can lead towards a more secure and sustainable energy future. As part of this work, Tim Gould has led in-depth analysis of Africa (2014 and 2019), Southeast Asia (2017, 2019), major oil and gas-exporting economies (2018) China (2017), Mexico (2016), India (2015), Brazil (2013), Iraq (2012), Russia (2011) and the Caspian region (2010). He has also developed and overseen a multi-year programme of analysis on the future of oil and gas and the evolving pressures on industry and major resource-holders, including detailed work on methane abatement and the emissions intensities of different fuels.

Before joining the IEA in 2008, initially as a specialist on Russian and Caspian energy, he worked on European and Eurasian energy issues in Brussels and has ten years of experience in Eastern Europe, primarily in Ukraine. He graduated from Oxford University and has a post-graduate diploma from the School of Advanced International Studies of Johns Hopkins University.

