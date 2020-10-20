US to co-operate on development of Poland’s nuclear power programme

The US and Poland have signed the first Intergovernmental Agreement to co-operate on the development of the latter country’s civil nuclear power programme.

The two countries, over the next 18 months, will work together on a report delivering a design for implementing Poland’s nuclear power programme as well as potential financing arrangements.

This will be the basis for US long term involvement and for the Polish Government to take final decisions on accelerating the construction of nuclear power plants in the country.

Beyond that, the 30-year Agreement – the first of its kind – defines areas of co-operation for the long term, including regulatory, research and training, developing supply chains, raising public awareness as well as projects in Europe.

US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said: “The US is committed to working with Poland to advance its national security, its regional security and its democratic sovereignty.

“The Trump Administration believes the key to energy security is energy diversity – a diversity of fuels, sources and routes. Nuclear will provide a clean and reliable supply of electricity to the people of Poland, as well as enhance their energy diversity and security. The next generation of nuclear energy must be a part of the energy security conversation with out allies in Europe and around the world.”

Piotr Wilczek, Poland’s Ambassador to the US added: “Poland wants USA to be the strategic partner in this programme. Given the time it takes to build, operate and decommission nuclear power plants, this partnership would represent a strategic choice for the next 100 years.”