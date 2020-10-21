Ways2H secures $2.5m for renewable hydrogen projects

Ways2H has secured $2.5 million (£1.9m) in funding for the development of more renewable hydrogen production projects in the US, Europe and Asia.

Pacific6 Enterprises, a Long Beach-based social benefit investment firm which holds interests in healthcare, local media, aquaculture and real estate, is providing the investment.

Ways2H is developing two commercial waste-to-hydrogen production facilities in Tokyo and California that convert waste biomass into clean hydrogen fuel and has also started developing a new waste-to-hydrogen project in Pune, India.

The company uses a thermochemical process to produce hydrogen from municipal solid waste, wastewater sludge, plastics and other waste materials, without incineration.

John C. Molina, Founding Partner, Pacific6 Enterprises said: “Solutions to convert waste into clean energy are needed now more than ever, to address two current crises: climate change and our growing waste problem.

“Ways2H offers an elegant solution that produces renewable hydrogen while responsibly disposing of waste and has the ability to scale. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate our vision for the future of clean energy.”