Bulb launches ‘UK’s first major 100% renewable smart prepayment tariff’

Bulb has announced the launch of what it claims is the UK’s first major 100% renewable smart prepayment tariff.

The green energy supplier says the new offering will give its prepayment customers “increased flexibility to top up on the go” and become more engaged with energy usage through insights into their consumption and efficiency.

Bulb highlights its prices are £60 below the ’prepayment’ price cap set by Ofgem and says anyone can switch to the new deal as long as their existing meter is compatible.

Customers on the tariff will be able to top up using a mobile app from any location at any time, in addition to a card that will work at any of the 28,000 PayPoint stores across the UK.

Hayden Wood, Co-Founder and CEO of Bulb, said: “At Bulb, we’ve developed technology to help people understand their energy usage more easily, allowing them to save money and cut carbon emissions.

“I’m proud that we’re the first large energy supplier to offer a 100% green energy Smart Pay As You Go product. With this launch, our customers will be able to top up their energy via the Bulb app from the comfort of their own home, knowing they’re helping protect the planet at the same time.”