San Diego partners with Beam Global to offer free green EV charging

The City of San Diego is collaborating with Beam Global to deploy solar-powered charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs) across the city.

Beam Global will deploy its patented EV charging stations in both city-owned and business locations through a public-private partnership with a corporate sponsor, with the sponsorship paying for the renewable-powered charging, free for the public to use.

Since the units are not connected to the electric grid, the EV chargers are said to be easily deployed, eliminate the need for heavy construction and the resulting disruption associated with grid-tried solutions.

Each charger combines solar energy generation with onboard energy storage to enable 24/7 charging regardless of weather conditions.

The collaboration supports San Diego’s Climate Action Plan, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2035, ensure a resilient energy source and address issues of climate equity.

San Diego Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer said: “In America’s Finest City, we’re known for pushing the envelope on innovation, often taking the first step in implementing cleaner, greener technologies.

“We’re excited about this collaboration with local manufacturer Beam Global to strengthen the city’s renewable energy options and encourage more people in other cities to do the same.”