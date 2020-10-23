New UK initiative to prepare for and support EV transition

A new initiative to prepare for and support the cost-effective transition to electric vehicles in the UK (EVs) has been launched.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) and UK Power Networks (UKPN) have joined forces with the Energy Innovation Centre (EIC), ElectraLink and CrowdCharge to launch the Skyline project, which is expected to help pinpoint where new electricity demand to charge EVs is coming from “with unprecedented accuracy”.

Data from car dealerships, charge point operators and electricity networks will be shared and used to target investment and pave the way for the net zero carbon transport revolution.

Recent research by SSEN revealed there could be an increase of 11,000% in the number of EVs on UK roads by 2050 and data analysts at UKPN, which operates electricity networks in London, the South and East of England, forecast the 99,000 EVs currently in its areas are due to rise to 3.6 million by 2030.

The project will develop a new digital platform connected to a data-driven Application Planning Interface (API), which will allow multiple sources to feed in crucial data for early visibility of EV uptake, creating an automatically updated database.

This will enable network operators to make more informed decisions about how to install smart solutions and prepare the network efficiently to be ready for new demand and help customers save money over the long term.

Digital firm CrowdCharge will develop the computer platform and EV database for the project and data-governance body ElectraLink will provide the API.

Richard Hartshorn, EV Readiness Manager for SSEN said: “Project Skyline will allow us to be proactive through the EV transition, giving us timely insight into when and where new demand will emerge. It will identify areas with high EV uptake to ensure power supplies stay reliable and smooth the customers’ journey as they switch to cleaner transport. We hope this will actively support the uptake of EVs in our licence areas.

“We are delighted to be working with our fellow DNO, UK Power Networks on this project. With over 11 million customers between us, this partnership gives us a large bank of stakeholders to engage, which will deliver the best possible learnings on their preferred approaches to data sharing.”