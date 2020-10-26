Japan vows to become carbon-neutral by 2050

Japan has announced plans to become carbon-neutral by 2050.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga addressed the national parliament, confirming that the country is aiming to cut 100% of its greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

He said: “Global warming measures are no longer obstacles to economic growth. We need to change our thinking to the view that taking assertive measures against climate change will lead to changes in industrial structure and the economy that will bring about economic growth. We need to change our mindset”

According to Japan’s Ministry of Environment, the country’s total greenhouse gas emissions in the fiscal year 2018 were 1,244 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents, a 3.6% decrease compared to those in 2017.

One month earlier Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the country’s pledge to become carbon-neutral by 2060.

In the last few years, Japan has been accused of being the world’s fifth-largest emitter in the world and for not taking aggressive climate action.