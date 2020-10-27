Vancouver becomes first city to endorse Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty

The Canadian city of Vancouver has officially become the first city in the world to endorse the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, an initiative to phase out fossil fuels and fast-track low carbon solutions.

The Treaty aims to foster international co-operation to end expansion into new reserves of coal, oil and natural gas to limit carbon emissions and advance an equitable transition to clean energy.

It also seeks to phase out current stockpiles to keep the world under 1.5°C, given existing oil and gas fields and coal mines contain enough carbon emissions to pass that limit and create a proactive plan to implement renewable energy and other low carbon solutions.

Vancouver City Councillor Adriane Carr said: “Cities like Vancouver are taking action on climate, putting our emissions on a solid downward path. Yet our work is being undone by oil and gas expansion which is driving up emissions.

“Vancouver City Council endorsed the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty unanimously because global co-operation is needed to backstop local efforts to hold the fossil fuel industry accountable.”