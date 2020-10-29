Digging disasters: Cable strikes ‘jump by 46% since the end of the national lockdown’

Incidents of cable strikes have increased by 46% since the national coronavirus lockdown ended.

That’s according to new research by the Energy Networks Association (ENA), which suggests nearly a third of construction workers and energy industry professionals are risking their lives as they fail to check for underground electricity cables when digging on site.

Findings of the report also show in the last five years, a total of 354 people have suffered life-changing injuries after striking a live underground electricity cable.

Analysts estimate since 2015, an average of 70 people every year were seriously injured as a result of contact with underground electricity cables with nearly half of all cases reported on public highways, construction sites and industrial buildings.

According to the research, tradespeople say they fail to check for underground electricity cables because they don’t believe it’s their responsibility or they don’t think they will dig deep enough to hit anything.

Peter Vujanic, Chair of ENA’s Public Safety Committee said: “It’s extremely concerning to hear that even though construction workers are one of the most-at-risk groups of injury involving underground electricity cables, more than one in four fail to check for cables before beginning work.

“With the proper education and support, these issues can be addressed and ultimately, lives can be saved.”