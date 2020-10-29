From CSR to ESG: How your business should be reporting sustainability

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has long been the label for sustainable business practice, but as the climate crisis has worsened, it’s clear that CSR is no longer enough.

To meet the UK’s emissions targets, and to evolve the role of business sustainability, a new term has been coined: Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG). Together, these three categories allow businesses to measure their social and environmental impacts.

ESG is measured, quantifiable and criteria led, and is used by 93% of the world’s largest companies. Using ESG allows businesses to better understand the lifecycle impact of their products on services; for example, the amount of waste which has been recycled.

What could this mean for your business? Find out here.

This is a promoted article.