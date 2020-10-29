Efficiency & Environment, Industry Round-up

From CSR to ESG: How your business should be reporting sustainability

2020 has brought into sharp relief the importance of sustainability. Businesses of all sizes are under scrutiny to play their part as the UK looks to reduce its emissions to net zero by 2050.

ELN TV

Harry Matyjaszek
More Articles
Thursday 29 October 2020
Image: Shutterstock

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has long been the label for sustainable business practice, but as the climate crisis has worsened, it’s clear that CSR is no longer enough.

To meet the UK’s emissions targets, and to evolve the role of business sustainability, a new term has been coined: Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG). Together, these three categories allow businesses to measure their social and environmental impacts.

ESG is measured, quantifiable and criteria led, and is used by 93% of the world’s largest companies. Using ESG allows businesses to better understand the lifecycle impact of their products on services; for example, the amount of waste which has been recycled.

What could this mean for your business? Find out here.

This is a promoted article.

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast