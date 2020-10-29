Richard Sulley and Matt Dracup

Richard is an accomplished, professional senior engineer with a seasoned technical background in mechanical engineering, and extensive experience in the utilities and commercial sector in facilities management and industrial operations environments.

Richard’s core skills comprise of engineering and process design with project management and he heads up the identification and delivery of industrial-scale energy, water and carbon projects, providing energy efficiency and cost reduction consultancy services to a variety of blue-chip clients across Europe.

Richard is a well-respected individual amongst his peers across all levels, promoting positive development and growth to his ever-increasing team of engineering and technical managers.

Matt is a professionally qualified Chartered Energy Engineer and Chartered Energy Manager with considerable technical experience in utilities and facilities management, operations management, engineering design and project management in a variety of industrial and commercial sectors. He is Head of ENGIE’s national Energy and Sustainability team, providing industrial energy, carbon, water compliance services, advisory services and savings projects.

