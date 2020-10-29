Susan McDonald

Susan is an Electrical and Mechanical Engineer with over 10 years’ experience designing and overseeing major transformation programmes in the Power, Utilities, and Renewables sectors.

Susan is an ambassador for the Royal Academy of Engineering’s Queen Elizabeth Prize to help promote engineering globally. In 2020 Susan was awarded the Women Powering Smart Energy Awards in Engineering. In 2017, Susan was featured as one of the Top 50 Women in Engineering, and in Management Today’s 35 Women Under 35 list.