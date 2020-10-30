Adam Gillies

Adam has been part of the SSE I&C sales team for 16 years, and now specialises in the management of SSE’s expanding portfolio of Flexible Supply products and services. The team provides dedicated support and management to customers who have chosen an SSE flexible product.

With increased complexity in the flexible contract market and treatment of pass through non commodity costs, SSE has expanded its services to provide specialist support to our flexible contract customers.

If you are interested in SSE’s flexible energy solutions and how we can support you, Adam is here to help.

If you would like to schedule a free online consultation with Adam, contact Kamile Baranauskaite.