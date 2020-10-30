Exclusive Energise 2020 virtual event launches for energy and pro-curement professionals this November

We all know that 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, not just here in the UK, but across the globe.

The energy industry hasn’t escaped unscathed, with huge impacts to demand, causing knock-on effects for both supplier and consultant alike. With many businesses forced to come to a halt, energy consumers have been hit particularly hard.

In this exclusive event, Gazprom Energy looks to answer the question; ‘what’s next for the energy market?’ – looking back on a turbulent year, before looking forward to the future and the changes we’re likely to see as a result.

Energise 2020 is held every November, usually a physical event, this year the team is taking the event online to run it virtually for both consultants and medium to large end users in the energy space.

The day will cover a range of themes, from market movements and regulatory analysis to renewables and peer-to-peer sessions.

Exclusive guest speakers form a large part of the agenda, where the Gazprom Energy team will be joined by Chief Customer Officer at Xoserve, Andrew Szabo and Professor of Global Economics at Cranfield University, Joe Nellis. A detailed EU ETS market update, considering the impact of Brexit in the carbon space will also be discussed during the day.

The event is free to attend for end-users and consultants but places are limited – see the full agenda and register online here.

This is a promoted article.