ExxonMobil to cut 1,900 US jobs as pandemic ‘makes the need for reorganisation urgent’

ExxonMobil has announced it will cut 1,900 jobs as the Covid-19 pandemic has ‘increased the urgency of ongoing reorganisation work’.

The oil giant noted this work started years ago but said the current state of the market has sped up the changes.

The layoffs will affect employees at ExxonMobil’s management offices in Houston, Texas and will include voluntary and involuntary programmes.

The firm added employees who are separated through involuntary programmes will be provided severance and outplacement services.

In a statement, the company said: “The impact of Covid-19 on the demand for ExxonMobil’s products has increased the urgency of the ongoing efficiency work.

“The company recognises these decisions will impact employees and their families and has put these programs in place only after comprehensive evaluation and thoughtful deliberation.”

Earlier this month, ExxonMobil unveiled plans a further reduction of 1,600 jobs from its European operations.