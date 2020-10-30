Finance & Markets

ExxonMobil to cut 1,900 US jobs as pandemic ‘makes the need for reorganisation urgent’

The layoffs will affect employees at the oil giant’s management offices in Houston, Texas

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 30 October 2020
Image: Wan Fahmy Redzuan / Shutterstock

ExxonMobil has announced it will cut 1,900 jobs as the Covid-19 pandemic has ‘increased the urgency of ongoing reorganisation work’.

The oil giant noted this work started years ago but said the current state of the market has sped up the changes.

The layoffs will affect employees at ExxonMobil’s management offices in Houston, Texas and will include voluntary and involuntary programmes.

The firm added employees who are separated through involuntary programmes will be provided severance and outplacement services.

In a statement, the company said: “The impact of Covid-19 on the demand for ExxonMobil’s products has increased the urgency of the ongoing efficiency work.

“The company recognises these decisions will impact employees and their families and has put these programs in place only after comprehensive evaluation and thoughtful deliberation.”

Earlier this month, ExxonMobil unveiled plans a further reduction of 1,600 jobs from its European operations.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast