Aneysha is the founder of Quantenergy, a smart buildings consultancy focused on delivering the strategic transition to net zero using technical expertise, data analytics and the internet of things. She has over 20 years of experience in carbon reduction, the built environment & technology, across various industry sectors including Financial Services, Telecoms, Retail, Manufacturing, Central and Local Government.

Join this live 10×10 session with Aneysha Minocha by clicking ‘Attend’ below